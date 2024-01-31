Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 13,221 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

ET stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

