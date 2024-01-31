Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after buying an additional 1,157,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BX opened at $125.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.