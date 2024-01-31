Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 881 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.