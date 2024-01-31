Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $262,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $716.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

