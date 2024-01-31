Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.95 and a 200-day moving average of $223.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.