Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 400.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TJX stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

