Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average of $293.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.