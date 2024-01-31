Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 15,244 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

