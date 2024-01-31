Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.