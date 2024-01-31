Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

