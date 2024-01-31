Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:PAPR opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

