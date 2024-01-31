South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 20,194 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $21,857,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

