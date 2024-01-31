South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 27,167 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

