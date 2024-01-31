South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

