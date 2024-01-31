South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $477.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $479.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

