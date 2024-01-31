South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.51 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

Polaris stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.59). Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

