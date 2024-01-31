South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

