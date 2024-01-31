South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

UGI Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

