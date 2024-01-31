South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Viasat were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $23,769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Viasat by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $131,502 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

