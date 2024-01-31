South Dakota Investment Council Sells 20,538 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.44 and a twelve month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

