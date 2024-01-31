South Dakota Investment Council Sells 300 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 31.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 101.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

