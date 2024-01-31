South Dakota Investment Council Sells 400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in United Rentals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $643.28 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $545.00 and its 200-day moving average is $483.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

