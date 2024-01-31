Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Southern States Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance
Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on SSBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Southern States Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
