Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Southern States Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 295,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Southern States Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

