SouthState Corp Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.