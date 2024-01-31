SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 745,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 594,592 shares.The stock last traded at $22.41 and had previously closed at $22.38.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.