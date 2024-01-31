SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.78

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 40436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27,075.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 105,450 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

