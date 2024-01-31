SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stake Increased by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,253 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $362,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 61,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,730. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $343.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

