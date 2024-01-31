SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 128,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.