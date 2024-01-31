SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.60

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.60 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 13073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

