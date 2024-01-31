SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Gap Down to $52.79

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.79, but opened at $50.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 10,512,025 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.