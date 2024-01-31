Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $32,125,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 108,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

