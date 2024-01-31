Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 14,624 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 10,845 call options.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $2,415,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $26,459,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

