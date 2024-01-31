StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
