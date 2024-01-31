StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.4 %
AACG stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
