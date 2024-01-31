StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

