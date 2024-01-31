StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

