StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.19.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
