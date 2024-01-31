StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.85 price target for the company.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.49. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile



Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

