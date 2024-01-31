StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.76.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
