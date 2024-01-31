StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.76.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.