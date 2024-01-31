StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at $553,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

