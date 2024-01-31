StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
See Also
