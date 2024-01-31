StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
USEG stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.66.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
