StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.