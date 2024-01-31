StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

