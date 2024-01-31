StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Featured Stories
