StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.14 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

