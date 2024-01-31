Strategic Equity Management Acquires Shares of 48,501 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.98. 629,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.