Strategic Equity Management Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 307,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $176.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

