Strategic Equity Management Purchases 52 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Equity Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $241.99. 1,509,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,629. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $341.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day moving average of $223.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.