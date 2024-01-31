Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $700.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $535.99 and last traded at $534.17. Approximately 2,058,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,206,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.97.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $22,983,188. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.