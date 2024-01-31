Susquehanna Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $85.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. 1,538,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

