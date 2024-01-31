Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 569 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. 78,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,882. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

