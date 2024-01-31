Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $576.60.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $347.97 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

