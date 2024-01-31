Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

