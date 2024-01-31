Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- How to Invest in Esports
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.